You are here: HomeNews2021 11 16Article 1402606

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

23-year-old barber jailed 114 years for sodomizing 12 schoolboys

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Amponsah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea Amponsah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea

A 23-year-old barber Kwame Amponsah has been jailed 114 years by the Mpraeso Circuit Court for allegedly sodomizing 12 Schoolboys at Atawase, a community in Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

He was arrested on November 5, 2021, after news broke that he was sexually abusing minors in the community.

The suspect was on Monday, November 15, 2021, taken to the Mpraeso Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

According to the judge, the convict is expected to serve 10 years each for the boys he sodomized and seven years each for the other boys.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Hugo Broos

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana will have a big chance in play-offs - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

Business

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Food prices tumbling – Agric Minister

Entertainment

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy shakes up Indigo at the O2 in the UK

Africa

Wunmi Akinsola is a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur

Get to know Wunmi Akinsola, the Nigerian fashion entrepreneur building the ‘ASOS of Africa’

Opinions

Illegal miners in a mining pit

My brethren, are we really winning the galamsey fight?