23-year-old barber jailed 114 years for sodomizing 12 schoolboys

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 23-year-old barber Kwame Amponsah has been jailed 114 years by the Mpraeso Circuit Court for allegedly sodomizing 12 Schoolboys at Atawase, a community in Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.



He was arrested on November 5, 2021, after news broke that he was sexually abusing minors in the community.



The suspect was on Monday, November 15, 2021, taken to the Mpraeso Circuit Court.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.



According to the judge, the convict is expected to serve 10 years each for the boys he sodomized and seven years each for the other boys.