Kuffuor to leave soon …Jacob and Ishmael to stay

Soccer News of Tuesday, 18 September 2001

Source: GRi

The Board Secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak, Ernest Thompson, has thrown more light on the future of three key players with the club as to whether they will stay or leave before the current football season ends, the club’s mouthpiece Hearts News reports.



The three players involved are the skipper Jacob Nettey, prolific goal scorer Ishmael Addo and footballer of the year, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor.



Jacob and Osei Kuffuor had recently had brief stints with foreign clubs in Israel and Dubai, enroute to eventual signing-on but negotiations hit a hitch and the players had since returned.



Ernest Thompson however said Jacob Nettey and Ishmael will stay with the club till the end of the 2001 Star Premier League but Osei Kuffuor may be leaving very soon to begin a professional career.



The board Secretary said Jacob had returned to Accra because his Israeli club was not prepared to pay what Heats was demanding.



On Osei Kuffuor, Thompson said Hearts was only awaiting some documents on him, adding that the Club was unhappy with some of the terms in the contract, the reason for which Kuffuor was still in town for those few issues to be rectified by his foreign club.



Touching on Ishmael Addo, the Board Secretary intimated that as far as he was concerned the dare-devil of a scorer, has not received any concrete deal yet, so he will also be staying for the current season.



