23 percent vaccinated against coronavirus in the Savanna Region – Health Director

Health News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some 23 percent of the target population of the Savanna Region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



This was disclosed by the Savanna Regional Health Director, Dr Chrysantus Kubio, on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at the annual Regional Health Sector Performance Review Conference held in Damongo.



Dr Kubio, however, indicated that the yellow fever outbreak in the region has been successfully controlled as a total of 241,777 people have been vaccinated, representing 100 percent of the at-risk population.



Meanwhile, Dr Kubio has bemoaned the refusal of medical officers to accept postings to the region.



According to him, 85 percent of medical doctors posted to the region in 2021 failed to show up at their various duty posts.



Speaking at the annual Regional Health Sector Performance Review Conference held in Damongo on Thursday, 10 March 2022, Dr Kubio said: “In the year under review, the region received 1,133 new staff, out of which 225 failed to report, representing a 20 percent posting rejection rate.



“Going into specific professions, the medical officers' rejection rate was 85 percent,” he said.



Dr Kubio noted that the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region must devise means to curb the phenomenon.



“This calls for stakeholder deliberation at the various Municipal and District Assembly levels to devise means and attract these critical staff to accept postings to our region,” Dr Kubio stated.



He further noted that the region has to rely on the Northern Regional Health Directorate’s medical stores for support.



Dr Kubio also disclosed that the Savanna Regional Coordinating Council has allocated 10-acre land for the construction of a regional medical store, mechanical workshop and equipment workshop while the government has handed over two state-of-the-art district hospitals and a polyclinic in Buipe, Sawla and Bamboi, respectively, to the region.