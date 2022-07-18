228 suspected human traffickers arrested - IJM

Regional News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

National Director of Advocacy and Partnership at International Justice Mission (IJM), Worlanyo Forster, has indicated that some 228 persons suspected to be human traffickers have been arrested since 2015 through the efforts of IJM.



According to him, "IJM has partnered with relevant government agencies since 2015 to ensure the rescue of 366 victims and the arrest of 228 perpetrators. Out of this number, 47 have been successfully prosecuted, and 163 of these victims have been successfully restored."



He said the success story was achieved with support from some key stakeholders "We have been only able to achieve this feat through the collaboration and collective hard work with the Ghana Police Service, The Department of Social Welfare, The Attorney-General's Department, The Judicial service, our shelter partners, and other interested stakeholders."



Forster Worlanyo mentioned this in Ho during National Justice Conference organised by IJM on Thursday, July 14th 2022.



The National Justice Conference is an annual activity birthed by IJM to bring relevant stakeholders to dialogue, suggest and execute policies to abolish human trafficking in Ghana.



This year's conference held in the Volta region was themed "Ending Human Trafficking: The Role of the Community".



Some participants at the event noted that lack of education, poverty and unemployment encourage human trafficking among Ghanaians; however, government and other critical partners should join forces to tackle the menace from the root.



IJM Ghana was birthed in 2014, and a year later, ten trafficked children were rescued on Volta lake. In 2017 the advocacy became stronger as the second lady of the country, Samira Bawumia, became an advocate for the prosecution of child traffickers.



In 2019, IJM established a satellite office in the northern enclave of the Volta lake and in 2019, two traffickers were jailed for eight and ten years, respectively.



The organisation also launched marine police on the Volta lake and has young journalists fellowship, which includes training of journalists against human trafficking.