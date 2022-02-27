220 Ghanaians successfully evacuated from Ukraine, 460 enroute to neighbouring countries - Government

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

24 Ghanaians ready to board flight from Romania to Ghana



Government assisting people willing to return home, Minister



Russia attacks Ukraine



About 220 Ghanaians who were living in Ukraine are expected to return to Ghana soon, after their successful evacuation from the troubled country.



This is according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more,” the Minister said.



The minister, addressing the media on Sunday, February 27, 2022, said 24 of the evacuees were already at the airport in Romania to board a Qatar Airways flight to Accra.



“24 have arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and our officer on the ground is procuring tickets for them to leave tomorrow enroute to Accra.”



The minister reiterated government’s commitment to assist all Ghanaians willing to return home from Ukraine to do so.



According to her, Ghanaian nationals who have successfully left Ukraine, are being transported to Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Czech Republic by bus, adding that Ghana’s diplomatic officers, honorary consuls and student leaders are facilitating their smooth entry into the various countries, their stay, as well as arrangements for return to Ghana.



“As at midday, today information gathered is that over 460 students have left Ukraine enroute to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Czech Republic. The students will be received by our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls and officials of the students’ union and associations.”



The Foreign Affairs ministry has meanwhile scheduled a meeting with relatives of Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre, to allay their fears and assure them of the government’s commitment to ensure their safety.