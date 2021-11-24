22-year-old spices ‘thief’ shot dead at Asuofia-Asamang in the Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 22-year old boy has been shot to death by an unknown person after allegedly stealing spices from a shop at Asuofia-Asamang in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.



The incident which is said to have happened on Tuesday dawn left several residents in the area in a state of fear and shock.



The boy known as Nana Osei was reported to have gone into someone’s shop and stolen some spices.



Some eyewitnesses say checks around where he was shot also showed that he had added a 25kg bag of rice.



They say following the incident they heard a large noise from people within the neighborhood shouting thief and all of a sudden a gun was fired.



So when they followed up to where the gun was shot they saw his lifeless body.



Meanwhile, all attempts to speak with the Asuofia police have proven futile.