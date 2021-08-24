22-year-old man stabbed to death over bluetooth speaker

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death by a 20-year-old at Nkawkaw-Zongo in the Eastern Region during a misunderstanding over a portable bluetooth loudspeaker.



The body of the deceased Lawal Omar has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.



The incident occurred on August 23, 2021, at about 6:00pm when a misunderstanding between the deceased and suspect Yakubu Sherfiru, 20, over bluetooth loudspeaker degenerated into a fight in which Sherifu pulled a knife and stabbed Lawal Omar on the neck and belly.



He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The suspect was arrested by a resident and handed over to the Nkawkaw Central Police.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr News.



He, however, said investigators from Nkawkaw Central Police visited the hospital to take the necessary inventories on the victim then visited the scene of crime as well for more evidence to aide prosecution of the suspect currently in police custody.



DSP Tetteh said the suspect will be charged with murder and arraigned before court for committal proceedings to commence.



This is happening at the back of increasing cases of grisly crimes in parts of the country which has left many Ghanaians worried.