22-year-old lady stabs boyfriend for cheating

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 22-year-old trader, Akosua Frimpomaa, is in the grips of the Ejisu police in the Ashanti Region over the suspected murder of her boyfriend, Seidu Mohammed.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the alleged crime occurred on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Asankari Barrier in the Ashanti Region.



Akosua Frimpomaa reportedly stabbed her boyfriend after an argument and escaped, leaving the victim behind to bleed to death.



The suspect was later tracked and arrested by the police when the case was reported.



“We received reports on Wednesday about the crime indicating that Akosua Frimpomaa who is a petty trader had stabbed her boyfriend who is now deceased. Unconfirmed reports say the argument was about the fact that the deceased was cheating on the suspect.



"The suspect is said to have gone for a knife during the argument and stabbed Seidu. She later escaped but through thorough investigations, the Ejisu Police managed to trace and arrest her,” Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo confirming the incident narrated.



Meanwhile, the police have picked Monday, October 25, 2021, to present the suspect before a judge and officially charge her.



“She is currently in the custody of the police assisting with the investigation and will be arraigned before the court by Monday,” the police PRO added.