22-storey Airport building roads minister vowed to halt almost completed

The 22-storey building that courted the anger of the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, in December 2019, vowing that he would ensure the construction is halted, is near completion.



The minister gave the order for the demolition of the structure at the Airport Residential Area after there were several complaints from residents in the community about the project.



During a personal visit to the site and on seeing the work being undertaken there in 2019, the minister was incensed with anger.



In the heat of the moment, he ordered the security personnel he was accompanied with, to arrest some three foreign nationals who were supervising the project, which is just adjacent to the Association International School in Accra.



Captured on video, the minister minced no words when he called for the men to arrested, calling for an immediate stop of work.



“The chief executive of this area must be questioned. Not even the president will do this. And I don’t care which political power, economic power or traditional power that person has, this will not be allowed and we will not allow this,” the minister fumed.



However, a recent tweet shared by C-Real on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shows that the project is near completion.



The photo shared with the tweet showed the building at full height, needing only some finishing touches for it to be completely done.



“Remember a minister raised all hell one bright afternoon swearing he would shut down this construction project near Association International? Well. They're almost done,” the tweet read.



