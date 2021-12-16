22 schools compete in World Tour and Entertainment's Drawing and Painting Competition in Kumasi

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The World Tour and Entertainment in collaboration with the Centre for National Culture has successfully organised the maiden edition of "Our World of Colours" (a drawing and painting) programme under the organisation of Mr Kwaku Atwere known in the creative arts industry as Evans.



The event under the patronage of Otumfuor Ankobeahene, Nana Kwame Kusi II, was held at the Kumasi Cultural Center on 3rd December, 2021 as part of the Farmers Day celebration.



The maiden edition, under the theme, "Appreciating a Ghanaian Farmer", saw students drawn from twenty-two (22) competing basic schools converge at the Cultural Center to exhibit their drawing prowess.



Two pupils from each of the twenty-two schools numbering Forty-four pupils sat for the contest where they were to draw and paint anything concerning farming.



According to the former Regional Secretary for Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Mr Kwaku Atwere (Evans), this idea, out of his own creation, is to encourage drawing and painting among basic school children.



"The whole idea is to encourage drawing and painting among the pupils. I have realised that children who are good in drawing become academically better than their colleagues who are not into drawing and painting, the reason for this initiative".



At the end of the competition, master Kofi Boateng and miss Princess Owusu, all from Golden Rule Academy emerged first and second respectively while Spencer Ahomka from LOBAB Academy International placed third.



The event was under the chairmanship of the CEO of Time Herbal products, Barimah Owusu Agyemang who awarded the first three winners of the competition with scholarships to pursue their education.



Mr Kwaku Atwere is currently in the Ashanti Regional MUSIGA Chairmanship competition, seeking to take charge as the next Chairman of the union.