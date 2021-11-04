22 MMDCEs donate Ghc5,000 each towards the construction of the national cathedral

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some 22 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have donated towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



The MMDCEs in the Central Region donated Ghc 5,000 each at a fundraising ceremony organized in the region by the National Cathedral Secretariat.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Central Regional Minister Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan said the MMDCEs are proud to have donated towards the cathedral.



She described the fundraising as a national exercise and not partisan.



She commended men of God and traditional leaders who came to support the cathedral.



The Minister revealed that NPP MPs in parliament who are from the region, as well as CEOs of state institutions from the region, have also expressed their readiness to support.



Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan was hopeful the donation exercise would open the doors of blessings for the region and individuals who donated.



She urged other regions to emulate what the MMDCEs in Central Region have done.



The NC Secretariat is currently embarking on a regional fundraising exercise.



The edifice has a sitting capacity of 5,000 and could be expanded for other national activities and is expected to be completed before March 2024.



It is estimated to cost 250 Million US Dollars, out of which the government provides 10 percent as seed money and provision of land, while the rest is to be provided by the Church and Ghanaians.



The facility is designed to include; among other things; a Bible Museum, Chapels, Baptistery, National crypt where key leaders of the country are buried, a specialized library on African Christianity, conference centers, Board rooms, Banquet Halls, Prayer Rooms.



It will offer the opportunity to African historians and interpreters of Christianity in non-Western contexts to retell and symbolize the Christian faith in ways that will feature the African contribution to the history of Christianity in Africa.



The edifice will feature contributions made by African and Ghanaian Christian scholars, youth gospel music groups, ecumenists, Church leaders, and Charismatic figures.



It will also feature African Diaspora contributions and a hall of fame to be set up that will have statues of key contributors to Christianity including missionaries, Bible translators, pastors, evangelists, theologians, musicians, and divine healers.



Their stories will be featured in both audio and video forms and the sermons of contemporary Ghanaian Christian leaders will be played in the cathedral.



It will serve as a tourist attraction center to Ghana and provide space for churches to organize and host big conferences, public lectures, symposia, workshops, seminars, and Gospel concerts.