212 female police officers pass out at Pwalugu Training School

Source: GNA

A total of 212 female police recruits passed out at a colourful ceremony held at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) in Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.



The all-female recruits, who formed the second batch of recruits from the school this year, were admitted to the Ghana Police Service as General Constables.



The passing out parade coincided with the 70th-anniversary celebrations of Women Policing in the Ghana Police Service.



During the six months of training, the recruits acquired skills in driving, riding, swimming, crowd control, incident and disaster.



The rest were crime scene and traffic management, radio communication, intelligence gathering, and community-based patrols, among others.



In attendance were the Director General, National Protection Directorate, Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku and Director General, Research and Planning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Ernest Owusu.



Also in attendance were the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, Commanding Officer, 11 Mechanised Batallion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)in the region, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mintah-Agyemang, Director of the PPSTS, Chief Superintendent Wilson Aniagyei as well as the Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Daro Offei Lomotey.



The recruits carried out drills in women in policing formation as well as adinkra symbols of loyalty and unity.



Constable Jajing Emma Yenumah was adjudged as the best recruit in the nationwide Police recruits standardised examinations.



For her prize, she received a baton of honour, cash worth 1,000 Ghana cedis jointly sponsored by the Ghana Police Service and the State Insurance Company (SIC), Cover and an evidence decree book from the reviewing officer.



