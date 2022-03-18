21-year-old woman jailed for stealing a baby

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

45-year-old mother jailed 6-years for conspiring to steal baby



A 21-year-old woman has been handed a two-and-half-year jail term for stealing a newborn baby at the Kumasi South Hospital.



Priscilla Appiah who has been sentenced with hard labour is said to have conspired with her mother to undertake the act in June 2019.



Her 45-year-old mother, Theresah Asamoah was last year, sentenced to a prison term of six years after she pleaded guilty to charges pressed against her.



Priscilla Appiah who had pleaded not guilty back in 2019, was granted a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.



She was however not able to meet the bail conditions and had since been in prison until the court finally jailed her.



The prosecution presenting facts of the case said Priscilla Appiah and her mother on June 10, 2019, tricked a nursing mother who had just delivered at the hospital and took her baby away.



Her two-and-half-year jail term was pronounced by the presiding Magistrate, Her Honour Gloria Mensah Bonsu, after the case had gone through full trial.



Inspector Regina Oparebea Amoako who was the prosecutor after trial, revealed efforts to reunite the baby with its biological mother.



“The court gave her two-and-half years on conspiracy and two-and-half years for child stealing. Both counts will run concurrently. The reason for this includes the fact that she is a first-time offender. The prosecution made a request for the baby to be released to the biological mother so, between today and next week, the court can prepare the proceedings for the baby to be taken from the temporary shelter,” she said.