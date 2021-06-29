21-year-old unemployed man arrested for impersonating Finance Minister

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The young man was arrested for scamming people



• He used Ken Ofori-Atta's name to take monies from the public with the aim of getting them into the Ghana Armed Forces



• The suspect will reappear before the court on June 29



21-year-old Sabastine Agbemabiese is in police grips for impersonating the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The unemployed young man, according to myjoyonline took monies from victims to help them get recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



He was charged with pretending to be a public officer and charlatanic advertisement when he appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.



He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.



The Court was presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.



The accused person is expected to reappear before the court Tuesday, June 29.



The prosecution, led by Detective Frederick Sarpong noted that the complainant (Ken Ofori-Atta) in May reported the accused person to the police.



He said his attention had been drawn to several fake social media accounts bearing his images and names.



The police launched an investigation into the matter and got the accused person arrested in his house.



2 Tecno mobile phones and sim cards were retrieved from the suspect's room during his arrest.