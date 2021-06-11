You are here: HomeNews2021 06 11Article 1284172

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

21 LGBTQ+ members granted bail

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

They've been granted a bail of GH¢5,000 each They've been granted a bail of GH¢5,000 each

• They were arrested at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Hotel

• These 21 LGBTQ+ members have been granted a bail of GH¢5,000 each

• They are expected to submit a valid ID to the court

21 persons who were arrested in Ho last month for advocating the activities of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) have been granted bail.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong granted these LGBTQ+ members a bail of GH¢5,000 each on Friday, June 11, 2021.

They are expected to submit a valid ID to the court.

The suspects; 16 females and 5 males were arrested on May 20, 2021, while holding a conference at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho.

According to the Public Affairs Officer of the Volta region police service, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, the suspects are from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Western regions.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Memphis Depay will represent the Netherlands in the Euros

Euro 2020: Check out European countries with players of Ghanaian descent

Business

World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte

World Bank supports Ghana with US$200 million for emergency preparedness against Coronavirus

Entertainment

Eugene Osafo-Nkansah with his wife during their wedding

I’m ashamed and disappointed in myself – Nkonkonsa tells his wife after Abena Korkor saga

Africa

Christopher Lamora is the new US ambassador to Cameroon

Cameroonians angry as US appoints gay as new ambassador

Opinions

Flag of Ghana

Ghanaians, tell any politician who promises to fight corruption in the country to shut up