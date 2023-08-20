20th anniversary of Accra Zone 6 Children’s Ministry of Churches of Christ

Regional News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: Conrad Kakraba, Contributor

It’s been 20 years since the Children’s Ministries of the Accra Zone 6 Churches of Christ came together to hold programs of mutual interest and benefit. And to celebrate the milestone, the over 100 churches which include churches in Odorkor, McCarthy Hill, Anyaa, Dansoman, Abeka, and Kasoa among others marked the occasion with a mega gathering of children and their teachers at Heritage Christian University College in Amasaman-Accra.



The theme for the 20th-anniversary celebration was “Our Children, Our Church, Our Future.” The hundreds of children who descended on the premises of the university all had one aim, which was to praise God for His faithfulness over the years as well as connect with children from other congregations of the church.



The Chairman of the Zone 6 Children’s Ministry, Benjamin Twumasi of Odorkor Church of Christ, said the Children’s Ministry is a crucial component of the church, and church leaders must pay critical attention to their needs.



Gerald Forkuor, a researcher and member of the Nsawam Road Church of Christ, who spoke on the theme, urged the teachers of the children’s ministry to know the children beyond just teaching them. He encouraged teachers to adopt participatory and facilitative teaching approaches to enable the children better understand what they teach.



A lecturer and Director of Media and Public Affairs at Heritage Christian University College, Conrad Kakraba said the children are expected to fit into the future of the church and should respect God and mankind, have the right mindset, be real and not fake, be relevant to the times, and relatable and resilient.



He said teachers should not wait for the future to have their children demonstrate these values but rather begin creating the right conditions now by instilling those values in them while they are young.



The Minister for Accra Newtown Church of Christ and Dean of Students of Heritage Christian University College, Evans Lartey thanked the organisers for putting together the program.



A pioneer in the Children’s Ministry in the church who has for over 40 years contributed immensely to the growth of the ministry.



Richard Yaw Abankwah of Nsawam Road Church at Circle Accra, was the Guest of Honour.



He was awarded a citation for his stellar service to the children’s ministry in the church. Other teachers in the zone were also awarded for their meritorious service to the ministry.