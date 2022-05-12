‘2024 won’t be easy for NDC’ – Ade Coker reveals

Politics of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),Joseph Ade Coker, has warned members of the party not to be complacent following the failures of the NPP government.



The NDC stalwart who was speaking to Mugabe Maase on the Gumbe Show observed that the NPP wants to do everything possible to hold on to power.



“2024 is not going to be easy,” he stated as he urged party members, particularly those in the Greater Accra Region to unite and work in the common interest of the party.



He said the 2024 elections will be fierce but was optimistic the NDC will win more seats to become the majority in the 9th parliament.



Ade Coker has always not underestimated the NPP. Before the 2020 polls, he said the NDC was the favorite and that the only way the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can wrestle any seat from the NDC in the 2020 election would be through violence.



“First and foremost, we have to protect the 20 parliamentary seats we have in the region and help reclaim some more. To do that, we have to be hardworking and be united,” he advised.



Truly, there were pockets of violence in some of the constituencies that the NDC won in the region, especially in Ablekuma Central and Odododiodioo constituencies where several persons suspected to be NDC sympathisers were shot by persons in police and military uniform.



Ade Coker believes the party ought to be reorganised well to be able to wrestle power from the NPP in the upcoming polls in 2024.