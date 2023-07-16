2024 will be a cool chop for Mahama if Bawumia becomes NPP’s flagbearer - Mahdi Jibril

Politics of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Mahdi Muhammed Gibril, a former deputy organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims that if vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is picked to represent the NPP in the 2024 presidential election, his party will at the very least be able to save some resources.



He claims that if the “Mahama-Bawumia” presidential campaign takes place, he will be the “happiest person in this world.”



Mahdi Jibril is highly confident that the NDC will retake power in 2024, but if the NPP wins the Bawumia ticket, it will be a ‘cool chop’ for them.



He claimed that “no Ghanaian will want to vote for a liar like Bawumia as president so he will be a cool chop for John Dramani Mahama, “Mahdi Jibril told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Accra-based Original TV.



Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls. He is in the race with nine others who went through vetting this week.



Watch the full video here:



