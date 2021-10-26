2024 we have learnt our lessons; we will settle it anyway, anyhow – Afriyie Ankrah

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress has served another reminder that the party will not use the Supreme Court as the forum for addressing their grievance in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the NDC has resolved to safeguard their ballots at the polling station and will adopt every available means to protect their interest.



In a Joy News interview that aired on October 25, 2021, the former Minister of Youth and Sports restated the party’s position that the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party colluded to rig the 2020 elections.



In a stern critique of the Supreme Court ruling on the 2020 election petition, Afriyie Ankrah said the apex court shielded officials from being transparent to Ghanaians.



“So if you have a Supreme Court that will not create the conditions for the truth to come out, no wonder they’ll come out to say that it was very transparent despite the issues that went on. That is why we are saying that okay, 2024, we have learned our lessons, and we’ll not go to court. We’ll settle it. Whatever, anyway, anyhow …” Mr. Afriyie Ankrah remarked.



His comment was in response to a press conference by the Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Bossman Asare on some allegations made against the EC by flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



Bossman Asare described as ‘false’ all the claims by John Mahama and dared him to produce evidence to back same.



He called for John Mahama to provide evidence to his allegations and asked the Police to investigate those allegations.



''The Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favour of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim. This is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this," the Commission insisted.



''The Transparency of our process makes it totally impossible for this to happen. At the polling stations, prior to the start of the elections, the empty ballot boxes are opened and displayed in the presence of everyone, and thereafter they are sealed. There are serial numbers on the ballot papers for each region and constituency. This is made known to the Agents before the elections. Our ballot papers also have security features, so any trace of new material will be clearly visible.”



