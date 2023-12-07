2024 running mate: NPP grants Bawumia’s request for more time

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has granted a request by its flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, for additional time to select his running mate for the upcoming elections in 2024.



By law, the party's constitution mandates the selection of a vice presidential candidate one year before the elections.



However, in light of Dr. Bawumia's recent election as the flagbearer, the party's leadership has opted to waive this requirement.



The National Council of the party at a meeting of December 6, 2023, accepted to make exceptions to party rules, by endorsingd Dr. Bawumia's plea to defer the selection of his running mate.



This decision provides Dr. Bawumia with an extended period to consider his options and choose the most suitable individual to be his running mate.



Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the NPP, addressed the press after a National Council meeting, explaining the rationale behind the decision.



“However, upon request from the presidential candidate that because his election was done on the 4th of November 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before he brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council and this was unanimously agreed by the National Council,” he stated.



