2024 polls would be between the truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – MP to Omari Wadie

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Claims by the immediate past third national vice chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Michael Omari Wadie, that the 2024 presidential election will be a contest between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who he considers competent and former President John Mahama, an incompetent politician, is false and a wrong analogy.



According to him, the contest would be between the two politicians, who are both eyeing the presidency and no other aspirants.



“It is going to be a contest between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, who is ‘The Competent One’ and former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also ‘The Incompetent One’,” he explained.



But the MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the contest would be between the "truthful one [Former President John Dramani Mahama] and "lying One” [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumoa].



Dr. Apaak stated that time had exposed Dr. Bawumia as a liar since his tag against Mahama as the incompetent one emerged as a concocted lie.



"Wrong, the 2024 polls will be between the “Truthful one” and the “Lying one”. Time has exposed the fact that the incompetent one tag itself was a lie concocted by the lying one. There is no incompetent one, but there is a lying one, ask Google!”