2024 polls won't be a repeat of NPP’s 2020 violence and thievery – Otokunor warns

Sunday, 21 August 2022

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has stated that the NDC will be battle ready for the 2024 elections.



He submits that the tactics of violence and thievery that the governing NPP deployed in the 2020 elections will not be countenanced by the NDC.



Otokunor alleged that the NPP stole the election with violence that claimed eight lives but that for that same incident to repeat itself, the NPP will have to kill all Ghanaians and rule over vultures.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the deputy scribe noted: “In the 2024 vote, there is no way, no way the NPP’s plans and theft will materialize, that will mean destroying he country.



“Because nobody, not myself and members of the NDC will look on for them to repeat what happened in 2020. They killed eight people in 2020 but for 2024, they would have to kill all of us and govern over vultures.



“Bob Marley said, ‘there is no peace without justice,’ in actual fact, the history of this world is a history of struggle and battles. If we are all armed and come prepared, we will sit to have a discussion,” he stressed.



The NDC is currently undertaking grassroots mobilization ahead of election of leaders from the local to the national level. Top party functionaries are currently in the Ashanti Region for the membership registration drive.





2024 is a liberation battle for our people and the NDC shall exhibit zero tolerance for any state sponsored manipulation, intimidation and aggression.#MoreActionLessTalk#OTWinsYouWin pic.twitter.com/I5lGi2OVHB — Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (@potokunor) August 19, 2022

