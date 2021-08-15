2024 polls will be bloody if NDC dares NPP with violence – Former NPP Chairman

Politics of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The former Fomena Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akwasi Nti has emphasized that 2024 general elections will be bloody if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dares to win the election with violence.



According to Mr. Akwasi Nti, NPP has all that it takes to ‘break the 8 years mantra but will match NDC boot for boot if the party tries to create confusion during the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, the former Fomena NPP Constituency Chairman Akwasi Nti stated that “NPP needs men who are more violent than NDC and can stand the intimidation from the NDC members”



Akwasi Nti added that “NDC members shouldn’t think NDC is the only violent party in Ghana because NPP is more violent than NDC”.



“2024 general elections is not about National Security matters but blow by blow between NPP and NDC. NPP needs action men to lead the party to 2024 general elections just to teach members some lessons”



“NDC members shouldn’t try to come to 2024 general elections with violence else majority of people will leave in bushes than home,” he added.



He further said that “2024 general elections should be free and fair but if NDC members think they can win the elections with violence then they should change their mindset”