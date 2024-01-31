2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama tells Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Accept any monetary influence offered by the governing New Patriotic Party in the upcoming national election but still vote against them, former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama urged the electorate to follow in the footsteps of voters in the Assin North by-election who took the money meant to buy their vote and still voted against the government's candidate.



“They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them", Mr Mahama urged.



"I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election", the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress repeated.



Touring with Mr Mahama was Ex-Speaker Doe Adjaho, who warned the electorate against selling their vote.



"I’m telling you not to be deceived with money because if you take that money, you’re equally selling your birthright," Mr Adjaho told the chiefs and people of Frankadua.



"You may not get that money in the future again, which will affect your family", he added.



“I am pleading with the chiefs not to be deceived", he reiterated.



He also advised them against voting skirt-and-blouse.



"If you elect a chief in Frankadua, you cannot select his spokesman from Accra, so, I’m asking you to elect an NDC person to represent you in Parliament as you elect John Mahama as the president".



"You’ve seen what is happening in the country. Things are hard now, so, for a better future, don’t look at what will be given you. I’ll urge you not to take the money but to vote against them.”



Mr Adjaho also spoke against tribal politics.



"Don’t let anyone deceive you by practising tribal politics. What you’re trained with is what you practice".