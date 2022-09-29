2024 polls: We are building NDC as a war machinery - Ofosu Ampofo declares

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has touted achievements chalked under his leadership.



He said under his tenure, the party has managed to reduce the one million vote deficit it suffered in the 2016 election as well as reclaiming lost parliamentary seats which has resulted in a hung parliament.



The chairman, who is seeking reelection, said in a September 28 interview with Radio Gold that the current executives have collectively delivered on the mandate given to them in 2018 including ensuring that Parliament has a Speaker who for the first time in history, was not a member of the ruling party



“I can say as the leader of the party that it was through my effort and direction that we were able to achieve all this. Where we have positioned the party now, we believe when we make arrangements like we are doing, for the first time we have had branch elections and they were incident free.



“I doff my hearts for regional executives, and constituency executives. For the past three months, some have not slept at home. They have been crisscrossing between Kumasi and Koforidua.



“The emphasis and the work to strengthen the structures of the party that we have been able to get branch executives and it is now left with constituency executives, we are building the party as a war machinery that we can be able to use to win the 2024 elections,” he said



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo added that the NDC has become the most attractive political party in the country. He pointed to the peaceful conduct of the party’s internal election processes so far as the basis for his assertion.



On his reelection bid, the Chairman said he has been able to unify the party which he described as a ‘weapon’ every political party needs.



He said they were able to unite all party members such as Joshua Alabi amongst others who contested former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC flagbearership ahead of the 2020 polls.



Such intervention he said played a key role in the party’s success at the 2020 polls, having earlier suffered a record one million vote difference in the 2016 elections.



“We gave everyone who contested John Mahama for the flagbearership a job to do. Through that unity of purpose, we were able to perform well at the 2020 polls. We never lost that election. The Supreme Court was the one that did not uphold our case. That is why we have said we won’t go to the Supreme Court in 2024 but we are strengthening the party base at the polling station level,” Ofosu Ampofo said.



The Chairman of the NDC per reports is likely to come up against General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah in the race for Chairmanship in the party’s internal election slated for December 17.



The NDC is also hoping to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party who are also bent on breaking the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the opposition party.



