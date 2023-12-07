2024 polls: Security agencies won’t be complacent – Prisons Director

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

The Director-General of Prisons Isaac Kofi Egyir says he is confident that the unity that exists among the heads of the security agencies will enable them work together effectively for peaceful polls next year.



He said even though Ghana has always produced trouble-free elections, the security agencies will not be complacent.



“We have always produced trouble-free outcomes. Looking at the unity that exists among the heads of the security agencies I have no doubt that we will have peaceful outcomes.



“In the 2024 elections, we need not to lower our guards, we need to work hard to ensure that all the actors experience an atmosphere that is free from harm and intimidation. We will not take anything for granted,” the Prisons boss noted while speaking at a meeting of the national election security task force at the Police headquarters.



On his part, the Chief Fire Officer said he and his men are always ready to support the police provide security for the polls.



“I want to assure the IGP and the EC chair that we are already in readiness and apart from elections we are in a busy season and we don’t take anything for granted. So we want to assure the IGP that we are ready for the task ahead”.



The IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare who was at the meeting also assured the chairperson of the Electoral Commission that everyone involved in the polls will be protected.



“We want to assure my sister (EC Chairperson) that we will continue to work with my colleagues here to ensure that just as elections in the country since I took over have been peaceful, the 2024 polls will be same.”