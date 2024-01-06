2024 polls: Resolve election disputes through court – Bawumia urges political actors

Politics of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all political actors to commit to resolving disputes through the judicial system in the upcoming general elections in 2024.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana’s reputation as the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful in Africa, emphasizing the importance of maintaining this status.



During a crossover service at Action Chapel International, Dr Bawumia stated that despite political differences, the 2024 elections should not lead to any form of instability. He emphasized the tradition in Ghana of resolving election-related disagreements through the legal system.



“In Ghana, when we have difficulties and disagreements over elections, we go to court, and we settle the matter in court. We will settle it that way, and we will go back and live peacefully, and this is how I expect the 2024 elections to go,” said the vice president.



As the country prepares for the general elections, Dr Bawumia urged Ghanaians to remember the nation in their prayers, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability.