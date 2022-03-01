2024 polls: Put aside strife; work to promote NDC – Alhaji Sinare to NDC members

Politics of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

A Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, led a formidable delegation to Ablekuma in the Greater Accra region to honour an annual get-together celebration on behalf of Former President John Dramani Mahama.



The colourful event organized by Chief Musah a popular philanthropist in the Greater Accra region brought together family and friends of Chief Musah, the northern brothers, Muslims, Islamic scholars, opinion leaders, political party representatives, and people from all walks of life.



The celebration is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of all persons present irrespective of their political affiliations and religious inclinations.



On behalf of the team, Hon. Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini, a member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, reaffirmed the importance of togetherness and expressed gratitude to the people present for the warm reception given to them.



On behalf of Mr Mahama, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Mahama’s Zongo President, addressed the hundreds of celebrants and congratulated the organizer for his charitable deeds.



“As the party’s National Vice Chairman, I asked members of the National Democratic Congress to put aside intra-party strife and work together as people with a common goal to promote the party’s excellent works and agendas to Ghanaians ahead of the December 2024 General elections,” the National Vice Chairman of the NDC, said in a Facebook post after the event.



Below is his full post…



On behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, I led a high-powered delegation to Ablekuma, including Tamale North MP, Hon. Alhassan Suhiyini, and former Masloc Boss, Mr. Mustapha Abubakari, to celebrate the annual get-together party with the people of Ablekuma.



This annual feast is hosted by Chief Musah, a renowned philanthropist in the Greater Accra Region, and it is always commemorated to bring Muslims, dagobas, Fulani, and others together.



I took advantage of the opportunity to thank the program’s organizers on behalf of former President Mahama and the NDC.



As a result of President Nana Addo’s and his NPP government’s poor leadership, I called on the National Democratic Congress’s entire membership, rank, and file, as well as its throngs of supporters, to renew their commitments to our party and everything it stands for in the crucial 2024 General Election.



With my experience in Ghanaian politics, The battles that lie ahead are not for the faint of heart, and they will not be won just via the use of watchwords. Hard labour, dedication, zeal, and persistent efforts will be required for 2024.