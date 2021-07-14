2024 polls: NDC announces new official appointees of TEIN

Politics of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced to the general public, new changes at the National Secretariat of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN).



A statement said in line with the reorganization and overall party agenda to revamp its activities and operations, these changes have been effected at the TEIN Secretariat to reflect the strategic direction of the Youth Wing towards Agenda 2024.



As part of this process, new coordinators with clearly defined roles, scope of work have been appointed to help run and manage the Secretariat with key focus on mobilizing young people especially students for the National Democratic Congress.



The following individuals have been appointed; Bernard Dartey, Ekow Djan, Bawa Mubarik



Thus the new structure of TEIN is as follows;



David D. Wullah

National TEIN Coordinator



Ekow Djan

Deputy In Charge of Southern Sector



Bernard Dartey

Deputy In Charge of Operations



Henrietta Asante

Deputy In Charge of Administration



Bawa Mubarik

Deputy In Charge of Northern Sector



Solomon Ananpansah who served as a Deputy Coordinator resigned earlier this year to pursue higher education. The Youth Wing has extended best wishes to him and thanks him for his service.



The new leadership of TEIN have been charged with overseeing the revamping of TEIN activities and operations to mobilize a 1 million student base for the NDC.