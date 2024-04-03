2024 polls: Mahama will be president at all costs – NDC National Youth Organiser

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama will be re-elected into office at all costs in the 7 December 2024 general elections, Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, has said.



“We will get President Mahama elected at all costs come 7th December 2024”, he told Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.



He stressed: “I said it, at all costs and I emphasise and the emphasis is mine that at all costs, come December 7, 2024, Mahama will be elected as the president of this country.”



Mr Opare Addo then caveated: “Everything that we must do, to legally see to it that the Ghanaian voter goes out there and votes for John Mahama, we will do and tailor-guide the process”.



Explaining what he meant by tailor-guide, he said “When the campaign starts till the day we vote, you will see a campaign you have never seen before coming from the NDC.



“This time round, the voter is different and every voter wants to be treated as an individual and that is the kind of campaign the NDC will be running this 2024 elections. We will treat the voter as king and we will give the voter a message that resonates with him based on his needs,” he clarified.



“We will make sure that competent people are at the polling station and we will make sure that electoral officers do their work as expected because we will make sure that the right things are done.



“I have said this before, and forgive me, no man born of a woman should think that in 2024, on the 7th day of December, because he has power, he can change the mandate of the people, it will not happen”, he stated.