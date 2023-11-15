2024 polls: Mahama's aide reacts to dismissal of Ken Kuranchie's suit by Supreme Court

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023
An aide to former president Joyce Bawah Mogtari has reacted to the dismissal of a suit challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to seek a second term as president in the 2024 elections.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 14) threw out a case filed by the editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, against Mahama.
The apex court censured Ken Kuranchie, himself a lawyer, tasking him to go find a master and learn his legal trade under his feet.
With the dismissal, it was affirmed that Mahama can contest in the 2024 elections which will be his fourth consecutive run, winning in 2012 and losing back-to-back in 2016 and 2020, all three contests have been against outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Reacting to the ruling via her Twitter (now X) handle, Bawah Mogtari wrote: "The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by NPP activist Kenneth Kuranchie against the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest in the 2024 General Election.
"The court in its verdict unequivocally declared that John Mahama is eligible to run for president in the 2024 presidential race after they deemed the application defective, thereby throwing out the case."
The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by NPP activist Kenneth Kuranchie against the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest in the 2024 General Election.
The court in its verdict unequivocally declared that John Mahama is eligible to run for president in the 2024 presidential race.
Just in: The Supreme Court has admonished Editor of the Daily Searchlights Newspaper Ken Kuranchie to find a master and learn his legal trade under his feet after his writ against former President John Dramani Mahama was struck out as being “defective.”— GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) November 14, 2023
