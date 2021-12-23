2024 polls: Mahama can win without Akufo-Addo’s failings – Isaac Adongo fires Manasseh Azure

Politics of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has flayed investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, over his recent comment that former president, John Dramani Mahama, should credit President Akufo-Addo when he wins the 2024 general elections.



The award winning journalists in a social media post said, “If John Mahama wins 2024 hands down, he should not forget to give credit to Akufo-Addo, who is campaigning hard for him.”



But responding to the comments by Manasseh Azure, the Bolga Central MP stressed that the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, is capable of winning the 2024 general elections on his own track record.



“Can my bro discuss the ills of Nana Addo and NPP government without drawing JM into it? JM will win the 2024 election on the score of his track record and his personal appeal. It is unfair and unacceptable to be suggesting that JM on his own cannot win the 2024 elections on his own marketability unless by the failings of Nana Addo. You maligned him with a cheap Ford explorer gift and still continue to aim a dig at him to equalize for your negative views about this govt. Bro, it's unfair,” he wrote on his Facebook page.







The 2024 election is expected to be a two horse race between the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



Though both parties are yet to decide on a flagbearer for the elections, former President John Mahama seems to be the NDC’s frontrunner for the position.



Some leading contenders of the NPP are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kyeremanten.



The New Patriotic Party has also set a target of extending its stay in power beyond the 8-year power cycle in the political history of the country.



