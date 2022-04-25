2024 polls: ‘How dare you!’ – Sosu tackles Akufo-Addo over handing over to NPP government comments

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has reiterated that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will win the 2024 general elections.



Speaking at the TEIN-KNUST Alumni Connect program over the weekend, the lawmaker indicated that not only will the NDC win the presidential elections, it will also have a decisive majority in Parliament contrary to the now hung nature of the 8th Parliament.



He challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his comments that he will be handing over to the New Patriotic Party in 2025 after his tenure.



Citing economic hardships and high unemployment rate, Mr. Sosu stressed that the NPP continuously take Ghanaians for granted.



“There’s no doubt that in 2024, NDC is winning the general elections and we are not going to be having a hung parliament. We are going to be having a convincing majority in Parliament and whether the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo likes it or not, he is going to hand over to an NDC candidate.



“We heard the last time in one of their conferences that, ‘I am going to hand over to an NPP government;’ For where? When there’s soo much unemployment in the country…there’s soo much hardship in the country…conditions of living are so bad.



“Our roads are bad, markets are bad, exchange rate is bad…How dare you say that you will hand over power to an NPP government. The NPP as a political party takes Ghanaians for granted but enough is enough. The victory of the NDC is coming back again and no one can stop it,” Francis-Xavier Sosu emphasised.



President Akufo-Addo during the NPP delegates conference in December 2021 expressed his desire to handover over power to a president from the NPP.



He however warned that internal party conduct may either contribute to making it a possibility or derailing the goal.



"Every step taken now leading to 2024 is going to be decisive either to give us victory or not," he told party delegates in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



