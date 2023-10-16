2024 polls: Ghanaians will reject anybody who has served under this government – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has posited that no appointee under the current administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be given the chance to secure a third term for the NPP.



Speaking in an interview on Skyy Power FM on October 13, 2023, he argued that Ghanaians would not be inclined to grant such individuals the mandate without substantial proof of their contributions and achievements.



“So, delegates who are listening to me, because of the selfish interest of some leaders, they are pushing you to vote for a particular candidate, and that candidate also, if you vote for him, you can't break the eight.



“…read my lips, Ghanaians will deny anybody who has served under this government from breaking the eight, it is not possible…they should tell Ghanaians what they have done to prove that they can break the eight.



In an apparent jab at the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is also an aspirant in the flagbearership race, Agyapong submitted: " …check his performance, the man came with the economy, but now he is not talking about the economy anymore.”



He added that he is committed to tackling unemployment issues and creating jobs, particularly in resource-rich regions like the Western Region when given the opportunity as president.



“I am not a myopic thinker, I think big, I dream big, and I do things big, that is the only way that we can reduce the unemployment rate,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







