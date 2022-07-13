2024 polls: EC wants to compile new register and manipulate it to 'save' NPP govt - Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC accuse EC of plotting to compile new voters register



Kwakye Ofosu says electorates have chosen throw out NPP government



NDC aims to wrestle power from NPP



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of planning to use the compilation of new voters register to save the New Patriotic Party government in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the Jean Mensa-led EC is planning to compile a new register using the Ghana card as the only source of identification.



The motive Mr. Kwakye Ofosu says is to manipulate the register to save the NPP government which in his opinion is on its way out of office after the 2024 elections.



“There must be something really amiss with Jean Mensah and her colleagues in the leadership of the Electoral Commission.



“After wasting US$80 million on a totally needless new register for the 2020 elections on the whim of President Akufo-Addo and his NPP, they want to spend another fortune to compile a new register for the 2024 elections with the Ghana card as the only source of identification.



“The object, of course, is to manipulate that register to save the blushes of this hopeless government which is destined to be thrown out by the electorate in 2024. What kind of nonsensical leadership is this?,” Kwakye Ofosu posted on his social media handle.



The NDC together with its Members of Parliament have been cautioning against such a move by the EC since June this year.



According to the party, the move if implemented will disenfranchise a number of eligible voters since many Ghanaians have still not received their Ghana card despite registering for same.



Meanwhile, the NPP has vowed to 'break the 8' while the NDC is also looking forward to wrestle power from the incumbent party in the 2024 elections.



