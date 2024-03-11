2024 polls: Disqualified NDC parliamentary candidate hopeful denies dropping out of Madina race

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A disqualified NDC parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Madina Constituency, Prince Moses Zakari, has refuted reports that he has rescinded his decision to contest in the 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Moses Zakaria said that despite the pressures he is receiving, he would contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Madina Constituency.



He added that he is certain he is the right person to represent the people of Madina in parliament and he will not abandon them in the middle of his quest to deliver them.



“As an independent parliamentary candidate, I am certainly not insulated from the usual pressures and challenges that emerge from various politically charged quarters. Despite these challenges, I wish to assure my teeming supporters that I am still committed to representing the interests and aspirations of our dear Madina Constituency.



“By this release, I, therefore, wish to set the records straight against any mischief, propaganda, and speculation that I have given up on my bid to represent Madina constituents as an independent candidate. Throughout this journey, I have engaged with constituents, listened to their concerns, and actively participated in various community events,” he wrote.



The independent candidate added, “Consequently, knowing the precarious situation Madina finds itself, I would not abandon ship mid-sea for any parochial gains. My dedication to fostering positive change and addressing the pressing issues faced by the Madina Constituency remains unflinching.”



Moses Zakaria said that he would be going on with his campaign to win the support of the good people of Madina.



“I look forward to the upcoming election, where I hope to earn the trust and confidence of our constituents through an overwhelming endorsement at the polls,” he added.



BAI/ ADG



