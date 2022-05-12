2024 polls: ‘Break The 8’ possible regardless of the struggles of Ghanaians – Gabby

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

NPP vows to 'break the 8'



Ghanaians lament general cost of living



Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war on economic crunch



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the governing party is in a position to extend its governance beyond the historical 8-year period.



This according to him, is in spite of the recent economic downturn under which Ghanaians are reeling.



In an interview with an Accra-based Asaase Radio in which he talked about myriads of issues, Otchere-Darko opined that Ghanaians know that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government cannot be blamed for all of the economic crunches.



He stated that Ghanaians were only looking up to the president and his government to manage situations to alleviate their plight.



“I think that it’s [break the 8] is a terminology but I will say that every government breaks down after 8 years historically.



“The NPP has what it takes to cross the 8 because regardless of the struggle people are going through now, Ghanaians also know that they can’t blame the president and his government for all of it.



“So, they want to see how well the government performs in alleviating the struggle that they are going through and in preparing the country for the future. They will look at that and then look at the alternative [John Mahama],” Mr. Otchere-Darko said.



The economy has in recent times experienced a downturn.



Renowned economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, the spike in fuel prices, inflation rates and the general increase in the cost of living as pointers to the claim.



Government has, however, partly blamed the challenges on the ravages of Covid-19 and the recent Russia-Ukraine war.



President Akufo-Addo referred to the impact of the crisis in his State of the Nation Address when he said:



“Mr. Speaker, 30 percent of our wheat flour and fertilizer imports come from Russia. Sixty percent of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine, and almost 20 per cent of Ghana’s manganese is shipped to Ukraine.”



He added that “the bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana.”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







