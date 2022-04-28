2024 polls: Bawumia will lose in home region – Survey

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A regional survey by the Global Info Analytic has stated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will lose in his home region of North East if elections were conducted today.



The new poll dated 27th April 2022 seen by Starrfm.com.gh had former President John Mahama beating the seating Vice President Bawumia by 18% in his own backyard.



“In what could be a massive win for John Mahama in 2024 election as the polls shows him leading Dr. Bawumia by 53% to 30%, the same show John Mahama losing the Northern region by 9% to Dr Bawumia 43% to 53%. In also a dramatic fashion, the same poll shown Dr Bawumia losing his home region of North East by 18% to Mahama, 55% to 37%.



“In the two regions that heavily favour the ruling government, the polls show Ashanti region in a much close race as Bawumia leads Mahama by a single digit, 38% to 33% with almost a quarter of voters, 23% saying they will not vote. For the Eastern region, Mahama leads Dr Bawumia 43% to 22% with 25% of voters saying they will not vote,” Global Info Analytics explained.



The further disclosed that “In the swing region of Greater Accra, Mahama lead Dr Bawumia 65% to 27%, Western, Mahama 38% and Bawumia 32%, Central, Mahama 47% and Bawumia 26%.



“In all, the poll shows John Mahama wining 13 out of the 16 regions, namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Bono, Bono East, North East, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah and Central regions. Dr Bawumia wins Ashanti, Ahafo and Northern regions.”



However, the poll also recorded the former President Mahama polling 50% and the Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyeremanten bagging 30%.



“Fort the Alan Kyeremanten v John Mahama race, which the headline polls suggest John Mahama leading with 50% of the votes compared with 37% for Alan, Alan leads Ashanti region by double digit, 45% to 31% but still loses Eastern region 33% to John Mahama 37%.”



Attached is portion of the poll released by Global Info Analytics



