2024 polls: Bawumia, Mahama bring nothing new to the table – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the Movement for Change (MFC) and independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has urged Ghanaians to reject both the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 polls.



According to the MFC presidential hopeful, both the NPP and NDC have nothing new to offer the country.



Addressing a gathering of volunteers during an orientation programme in Accra, Mr. Kyerematen, popularly known as Alan Cash, called on Ghanaians to join the MFC movement to collectively rescue Ghana from the influence of the NDC and NPP.



He questioned the new ideas that the presidential candidates of the NDC and NPP, Mr John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively, bring to the table.



“What new things are they bringing to the table? What is it that they wanted to do and couldn’t do in their time in power? They have nothing special or new to offer apart from the old format of running government,” the MFC founder stated.



Mr. Kyerematen emphasised the need for fresh ideas and a novel approach to governance for sustained development in Ghana.



He particularly encouraged the youth, who represent the future leaders of the country, and citizens from all walks of life to align with the MFC to bring about the desired change in the 2024 general election.



During the orientation programme, attended by over 150,000 volunteers, Alan Kyerematen outlined his plans for Ghana and highlighted the necessity of a third force in Ghana's political landscape.



The event showcased the determination of the MFC to contest and potentially secure power in the upcoming elections.