2024 polls: Alan will beat Mahama by 54% - Hopeson Adorye

Former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has stated that Alan Kyerematen and former President John Dramani Mahama will lead the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress respectively into the 2024 elections.



According to him, the contest between the two will see NPP ease past its longstanding political rival NDC by garnering 54% of votes cast – a result which will manifest the NPP’s ‘break the 8’ agenda.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on October 3, Adorye stressed that Alan Kyerematen was the only candidate amongst candidates interested in the flagbearership slot who will deliver victory for the NPP.



He said that the Trade and Industry Minister appealed to the middle class, grassroots, people in the academia as well as persons on the other side of the political divide.



This he believes will inure to the benefit of NPP going into the 2024 elections.



“NDC’s candidate for 2024 is obviously Mr Dumsor John Dramani Mahama. Alan will defeat him cool. Alan is the only person who is politically careful when speaking. He sticks to facts. You won’t get Alan’s voice in which he is contradicting himself. There’s none like that.



“The academia, middle class and grassroots like him because of this. It is the polling station officers who are bringing Alan as flagbearer. They are always asking him when he is stepping down from his role as minister.



“The people on the grounds are mounting pressure for him to step down. NDC’s candidate is automatically John Mahama. John Mahama facing Alan…you will see NPP garnering 54% of votes cast. I’m sure on that,” Adorye said.



The New Patriotic Party, is bent on breaking the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the opposition party NDC.



Ahead of that, it is billed to elect a flagbearer next year. Some of the names which have popped up besides Alan Kyerematen include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong amongst others.



Political analysts however predict that the contest is going to be a two-horse race between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



