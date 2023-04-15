2024 elections will not be won in parliament – Suhuyini ‘schools’ national executives

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Suhuyini has advised the national leadership of the National Democratic Congress to focus on working on all fronts to secure victory in the 2024 elections.



The MP is worried about the manner in which the national leadership continues to meddle in affairs of the Minority caucus in parliament describing their actions as that of coaches.



He warned during a discussion on Pan African TV last weekend that the 2024 elections will be lost if the executives fail to recognize that their responsibility is to deal with core party issues and to run the NDC along with parliament.



“Our party leaders must begin to wake up and understand that the 2024 elections will not be won in parliament. It will not be won by the work of any parliamentarians,” he stressed.



His view is contrary to that of National Chairman Johnson Aisedu Nketiah who stated earlier this year that parliament was a major place the NDC can prosecute its agenda against the government.



Nketiah was speaking in the aftermath of changes to the Minority leadership in parliament, which decision led to a fracture in the front of MPs supporting the Haruna Iddrisu leadership and others on the side of Haruna’s replacement, Cassiel Ato Forson.



In offering advice on how the leadership can support parliament to put government in check, he said:



“So, when they have debate in parliament and the parliamentarians win that debate, you expect the national organizers and the women’s organizers and the chairmen and the secretary to be massing people up on the street.



“To complement what parliament is doing, but when what we have is executives sitting on the bench coaching parliament and that will not take us to victory,” he warned.



Suhuyini is one of the open opponents of a change in the leadership of the Minority Caucus dictated via a statement from the party headquarters early this year, barely a month after Johnson Asiedu Nketiah took over as National Chairman.



The changes saw the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and Cassiel Ato Forson, coming in as his replacement.





