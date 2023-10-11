2024 elections will not be easy, but with me as a candidate, we’ll defeat Mahama – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that he is the most experienced of all the NPP presidential hopefuls and so should be evaluated by the party’s delegates.



Speaking to delegates in Sunyani East on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Sunyani, Dr. Bawumia stated that he has been through four presidential elections with President Akufo-Addo and hence understands the game better than any of the other candidates.



The Vice President maintained that he knows every constituency in the country better than the other aspirants and was best placed to defeat former President John Drmanai Mahama in the 2024 presidential election.



He impressed upon the delegates to vote massively for him, stressing that “I know how to win an election in Ghana. I have participated in four elections with President Akufo-Addo and won two of them, so I know the grounds and every constituency and can defeat John Dramani Mahama”.



“When you access all four candidates, I am the most experienced aspirant. I am the most experienced politically and in terms of governance. I have experience when it comes to political campaigns. I have travelled throughout the country. I have been to all the constituencies. The NPP has marketed me well.



There is no community in Ghana where my name is not known. I have won two elections together with Akufo-Addo. The 2024 general election will not be an easy one, and so we need a candidate who is well-marketed, experienced, and can easily win the 2024 presidential election. I know how to win an election, so vote for me as the candidate.”

He then took a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as incompetent.



He stated unequivocally that he (Bawumia) is a nightmare for the NDC.



“I am ready to compete against John Dramani Mahama.” He is still the same candidate we voted against in 2016 and 2020. I know just how to beat him. As a result, I am pleading with you to give me the go-ahead so that I can compete with him and defeat him.”



Meanwhile, Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh revealed that the constituency has announced its support for Dr. Bawumia.



Even if Dr. Bawunia had not gone to the campaign, he claimed, they would have declared their support for him.



He emphasised that the delegates had informed him of what he had done and is still doing, thus their willingness to vote for him even if he had not been to campaign.