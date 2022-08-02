2024 elections will be bloody, Jubilee House could be attacked - Owusu-Bempah prophesies

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has prophesied that the 2024 elections will be marred by deadly violence.



According to him, there are angels from the devil in the spiritual realm who intend to use the ensuing elections to destabilize the peace and tranquility the country enjoys.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on August 1, Reverend Owusu Bempah advised that the public should be focused on praying to avert the impending catastrophe rather than on who wins the elections.



He also admonished politicians to prioritize the peace the country enjoys over their parochial interest of winning power as a war-torn country will be difficult to govern.



“There’s war in 2024 elections more than victory. If we don’t pray, what will happen in Ghana will not be good. 2024 elections will be more serious than any other elections. I plead with all Christians and all Ghanaians to start praying about it even though we haven’t gotten into 2024. We shouldn’t be focused on who wins but we should be focused on our lives and the peace of the nation.



“There have been wars in other countries because of elections. For the 2024 elections, I see more danger than victory. I plead with authorities to also put measures in place because there is fighting in the 2024 elections and if care is not taken, it will be the first time the will be war in Ghana that the will be firing of guns, burning and attacks on Jubilee House. It wouldn’t help so let’s pray about it.



“I have seen it and I have said it. It should not be misconstrued. I say every time and people insult me. Instead of you to insult me, use it to pray. Those who believe should pray. 2024 elections is bloody because spiritually, there are angels from the devil-wielding machetes who want to use the elections to claim lives.



“Ghana needs the hand of God. Let’s not let the position be ‘sweet’ for us but rather we should think about lives. I plead with politicians to have love for Ghana than the positions,” Reverend Owusu Bempah said.



The 2024 general elections is expected to be a keenly contested one between the two major political parties in the country – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).



While the NPP looks at extending it stay in power in what it has christened as ‘break the 8’, the NDC is also lacing up it boots to wrestle power from the governing party.



