2024 elections not do or die affair - Youth and Sports minister cautions youth

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports and member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori Constituency, Mustapha Ussif has called on the party grassroots to support the government and its appointees to succeed.



Speaking at the NPP North East Regional Annual Delegates Conference in Nalerigu, Mustapha Ussif emphasised the need for the party to give the government its total support to enable the party, government and country to succeed with its transformation and development agenda.



He said: “we all need to play our roles as members of the NPP in good standing and support the government and its appointees to help implement policies in the interest of you and I.”



He also urged the party grassroots to support the government in its activities to facilitate development across the country and also confirm the nominated MMDCEs.



Hon. Ussif also admonished the youth not to engage in any form of violence in support of any political party or its candidate.



“2024 elections is not going to be a do or die affair. It is going to be protecting the future of our country. It is going to be about protecting the free SHS, the 1D1F, the planting for and jobs, the school feeding,” among others, he added.



The New Patriotic Party on Friday, 1st October, begun it's regional delegates conference across the 16 regions as it prepares to elect executives for the 2024 general elections.