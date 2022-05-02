2024 elections looks very good for NDC to win – Prof Naana Jane

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has opined that the fortunes of the party winning the 2024 general elections looks very good.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on Sunday, May 1, Professor Opoku-Agyemang lamented the decision of the Electoral Commission not to enter an appearance during the 2020 election petition hearing.



She, however, called on NDC supporters to remain united as it surges on into the next general elections.



The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast suggested that, it was only in unity that will ensure the party to wins the election.



“It [2024 elections] looks good for the party. It looks very very good. We did well in the 2020 elections. We all know what happened. If there is something in the court and the EC refuses to speak, I doesn’t help anyone.



“It is when you remove all doubt[that’s when we all understand the ruling]. So, I will plead with all NDC members, let us all unite and know that all the policies we implement is for the good of the country and everyone in it.



“Let us make the progress and development of the country remain our focus. Whether you are NDC or not, we ask that you join us. We are not discriminatory. That is not important.



“God loves us equally and he created Ghana specially. Let us not make it get destroyed. Everyone should come on board and join the NDC. I believe that unity will help us,” Professor Opoku-Agyemang said in her native Fante.



The comment by Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang comes at a time when the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.



It, however, suggested that the NDC revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report emphasized.



