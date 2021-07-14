2024 elections: NDC youth wing targets 1million students

Politics of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s youth wing has appointed into office three coordinators to help consolidate its efforts towards wrestling power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) coming 2024.



The appointment of the three is part of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network’s (TEIN) structural adjustments aimed at revamping the party youth’s activities and operations.



The National Youth Organizer of NDC, George Opare Addo, made this known in a press statement dated July 12, 2021.



The newly appointed persons include Bernard Dartey, who takes the role of Deputy In Charge of Operations; Ekow Djan, Deputy In Charge of Southern Sector; and Bawa Mubarik, Deputy In Charge of Northern Sector.



The specific task assigned to the leadership is to “mobilize a million student base for the NDC.”



Read the full statement by the National Youth Organizer below:



