2024 elections: NDC must emulate 2008 strategies to win power – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been admonished to implement the same effort that made them win the 2008 general elections.



Fifi Kwetey, an aspiring General Secretary of the party, said winning the 2024 polls is key to the NDC therefore they are required to emulate the 2008 strategies.



According to him, they emerged victorious at the end of the general elections because the ballots were in safe hands and not tampered with as in the last edition in 2020.



Fifi Kwetey made these remarks on the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ show on Onua FM.



"The most important one, first and foremost, every member of this party, every executive of this party wants to make sure that what happened 2020 does not repeat.



"What happened in 2020 was that we were actually almost in the position of winning but a number of things happened that virtually took away what could have been our victory. We obviously had clear parliamentary majority but a number of things happened.



“The way to win is to go back to the template of 2008 where we ensured we worked hard enough to get our results early in time and made sure we protected those results and prevented anybody for changing those results,” Fifi Kwetey indicated.



Commenting on what necessitated the NDC’s lost in the last election, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament believes they were cheated.