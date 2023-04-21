2024 elections: Bawumia is not fit politically to represent NPP – Kwasi Korang

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of Patriot Ghana, a group associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Korang, has asserted that Vive President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to hold office as President of the Republic.



To him, the Vice President is not politically clean and remains a threat to NPP’sd quest to break 8-year-jinx.



He said Dr. Bawumia is seen as a political liar, and Ghanaians would not want to associate with someone like that.



"The contest in 2024 will require someone experienced and has no blemishes,” he said. Bawumia has numerous blemishes. We’re having an election, and we’d like to take someone who, if you mention his name, is associated with a liar. As a serious politician, we must file someone who has no skeletons in his cupboard and is free of blemishes”.



He said the former trade minister had demonstrated exceptional leadership.



Meanwhile, he has taken a swipe at the sitting MPs who have endorsed Dr, Mahamudu saying their action is against the rules of the part.