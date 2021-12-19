'2024 election is for us to lose' – Akufo-Addo; says Mahama, NDC have zero policies

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the governing New Patriotic Party is most likely to win the 2024 general elections and, thus, urged the party not to allow internal competition to derail that victory.



“We cannot avoid competition. Competition, there will be but let that competition help the party and not hinder the party so that we can break the 8 in 2024,” the president said when he addressed the party’s Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, 19 December 2021].



“The 2024 election is for us to lose”, the president said, but noted that victory can only come “if we conduct ourselves well, we remain united and we have a level playing field.”



In his view, his government’s achievements are unparalleled.



“We have spent more money on improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. And I am very proud that we are the government that has brought this level of achievement to the people. So, when you leave here, go with your shoulders and hand right in the sky that you belong to a government that has been most diligent in supporting the welfare of the people of Ghana.



“No government has our record in expenditure on social and economic transformation. What is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in these five years in opposition? The answer is zero.”