2024 election: We're ready to snatch Awutu Senya parliamentary seat from NPP - NDC Chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the Awutu Senya East Constituency of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ofosu Agyare, has said the party, at the regional level, is poised to support the person who will be elected as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency to win the seat.



Stephen Ofosu Agyare accused the governing New Patriotic Party of being behind all the chaotic scenes that happened on the election day, December 7, 2020.



He said despite the chaos that erupted at some voting centres in the constituency during the 2020 general elections, the NDC is ready to stop persons who carry out uncalled for acts - firing shots and burning motorbikes at voting centres in the next general elections.



Mr Ofosu Agyare said, "We all saw how the 2020 elections went. People with pistols and other arms were bused to Kasoa. We were all here when others fired shots, motorbikes were burnt. I never heard any member of the NDC carried out any of these uncalled for acts."



"2024, we’ll work hard to support whoever becomes the parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East constituency to win the election," he added.



He said this at the constituency retreat in Kasoa.